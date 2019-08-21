Children's Place -8% after disappointing profit guidance

The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable sales decreased 3.8% in Q2 vs. -4.0% consensus. A drag on sales during the quarter was the "lingering" pressure from the Gymboree liquidation

Gross margin fell 150 bps to 33.0% of sales due chiefly to the deleverage of fixed expenses resulting from the decline in comparable retail sales, and increased penetration of e-commerce business, which operates at a lower gross margin rate. Merchandise margins decreased modestly, primarily as a result of traffic remaining difficult, which led to elevated promotional activity across the sector.

Adjusted operating margin came in at 1.4% of sales vs. 3.5% a year ago and 1.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, the retailer anticipates Q3 revenue of $530M to $535M vs. $535M consensus and EPS of $2.90 to $3.05 vs. $3.50 consensus. FY20 EPS of $5.40 to $5.75 is anticipated vs. $6.17 consensus.

Shares of PLCE are down 7.70% premarket to $72.00.

Previously: Children's Place Retail Stores EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Aug. 21)