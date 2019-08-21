RBC Q3 helped by personal & commercial banking, wealth management

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.26 misses the average analyst estimate of C$2.30 and increased from C$2.23 in Q2 and C$2.14 in the year-ago quarter.

Results for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 reflect strong earnings growth in Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance, partly offset by lower earnings in Capital Markets and Investor & Treasury Services amid challenging market conditions.

Q3 return on tangible common equity of 20.3% falls from 21.5% in Q2 and 21.4% in Q3 2018.

Q3 net interest income was C$5.05B, up from C$4.84B in Q2 and C$4.60B in the year-ago quarter; growth driven by volume growth in Canadian Banking and U.S. Wealth Management.

Q3 provision for credit losses ratio on loans of 27 basis points, fell 2 bps Q/Q and rose 4 bps Y/Y.

Q3 PCL on impaired loans of 25 bps fell 4 bps Q/Q, increased 8 bps Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

