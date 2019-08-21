JPMorgan Chase to end stand-alone Chase Pay app

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will close its stand-along Chase Pay app in early 2020 and instead focus on integrating Chase Pay into more merchant apps like Grubhub and more merchant websites in the coming months.

“We continue to focus on our customers and they are using the Chase Pay button on merchant websites and in merchant apps, and now their tap-to-pay Chase cards more than ever,” said Eric Connolly, head of Chase Pay.

"They already are using Chase Pay on websites and in merchant apps such as Starbucks, Shell, United and Atom Tickets. They can also link Chase Pay to their PayPal account to shop at millions of places online," she said.