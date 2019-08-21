Pinduoduo +11% on Q2 beats, GMV strength

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) soars 11.1% pre-market after Q2 beats with 159% Y/Y revenue growth and GMV growth of 171% to $103.3B for the twelve-month period.

Average MAUs were up 88% to 366M, and active buyers increased 41% to 483M. Annual spending per active buyer was up 92% to $213.80.

Cash and equivalents totaled $3.47B at the end of the quarter.

R&D expenses were $117.1M.

Board appointment: PDD adds Anthony Kam Ping Leung as an independent director and Audit Committee chair, effective today.

Earnings call starts at 7:30 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.