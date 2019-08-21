Head of RBC Capital Markets, Investor & Treasury Services to retire

Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) group head of RBC Capital Markets and RBC Investor & Treasury Services, Doug McGregor, will retire on Jan. 31, 2020 after 37 years at the bank.

On Nov. 1, he'll become chairman of RBC Capital Market until his retirement.

Derek Neldner, global head of Investment Banking at RBC Capital Markets, has been appointed group head of Capital Markets, effective Nov. 1.

Doug Guzman, group head of Wealth Management & Insurance, will assume leadership for Investor & Treasury Services.

