Target earnings tip strong consumer spending

The retail sector got a jolt of energy this morning when Target sailed past Q2 estimates and raised its full-year profit guidance.

The strong read on consumer spending by the Minneapolis-based company could lift sentiment on a number of store chain stocks.

Premarket gainers include Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) +2.0% , TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) +1.3% , Dollar General (NYSE:DG) +1.0% , Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +1.1% , Costco (NASDAQ:COST) +1.0% , Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) +1.0% and Gap (NYSE:GPS) +1.0% .

