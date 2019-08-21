Alliance Data buys back 5.05M shares under 'modified Dutch auction'

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) accepts for purchase 5.05M shares of common stock at $148.50 per share for a total cost of $750M, excluding fees and expenses related to the offer, under its "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer.

Represents ~9.92% of ADS's shares outstanding at Aug. 14, 2019.

Final proration factor was ~91.72%; about 12.1M shares were tendered at or below the purchase price of $162.00 per share.

Previously: Alliance Data to buy back 9.9% of its shares under tender offer (Aug. 16)