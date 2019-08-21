Iron ore slides to 10-week low after gloomy BHP outlook

Iron ore futures in China sank to their lowest in 10 weeks after BHP gave a downbeat outlook for steelmaking raw material prices and warned that global economic headwinds such as the U.S.-China trade war could hurt demand for iron ore.

Seaborne iron ore supply conditions for the remainder of 2019 and next year are "highly uncertain, both in aggregate and in terms of quality profile," BHP says in its latest economic and commodities outlook.

The most-traded iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January 2020 delivery, fell for the fifth straight session, closing down 4.3% at 589.50 yuan/metric ton, its weakest finish since June 10, after tumbling as much as 5.4% during the session.

Also, the most-active coke contract fell 1.1% to 1,963 yuan/mt, its lowest close in nearly five months.

BHP's outlook "suggested the market could see considerable volatility in prices ahead as the market continues to adjust to supply disruptions," ANZ Research says.

Relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY