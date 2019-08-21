Stellus Capital gets approval for second SBIC license

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) gets approval for a second Small Business Investment Company license from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

SCM's Stellus Capital SBIC II subsidiary received approval to operate as a SBIC.

The license will allow Stellus SBIC to obtain leverage by issuing SBA-guaranteed debentures, subject to the issuance of a capital commitment by the SBA and customary procedures.

Current statutes and regulations permit Stellus Capital SBIC II to borrow up to a maximum of $175M in SBA-guaranteed debentures, subject to required capitalization of the SBIC subsidiary and other requirements.