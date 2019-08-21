Cara in-licenses oral formulation of Enteris Bio's Peptelligence

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) inks an agreement with Enteris BioPharma for non-exclusive commercial rights to oral formulations of the latter's Peptelligence technology. It plans to use the technology to advance oral KORSUVA (difelikefalin) for the treatment of chronic pruritis (itchy skin).

Under the terms of the deal, CARA has non-exclusive rights to to Peptelligence to develop and commercialize oral KORSUVA for any indication worldwide, excluding South Korea and Japan. Enteris will receive $8M upfront, consisting of $4M in cash and $4M in CARA common stock, plus milestones and single-digit royalties on net sales. CARA also has the right to buy out of the royalty obligation for a two-year period, subject to conditions.

A Phase 2 study launched last month.