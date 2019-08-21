Netflix battles theaters over Scorsese film

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) continues to negotiate with select major theater chains over the opening of Martin Scorsese's The Irishman (starring De Niro/Pecci/Pacino/Keitel).

Sources indicate AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) and Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) are involved in the talks, while Regal Entertainment (OTC:CNWGY) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) won't be screening the film. A "crucial sticking point" between Netflix and the movie theater chains is the exclusivity window before the film is streamed to Netflix subscribers.

Scorsese is in the final stages of post-production ahead of the September 27 premiere of the film at the New York Film Festival.