Teva up 2% premarket on publication of results from late-stage study of migraine med fremanezumab

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) perks up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of the online publication in The Lancet of results from the Phase 3 FOCUS study evaluating Ajovy (fremanezumab-vfrm) for the prevention of migraine in patients who have failed to respond adequately to two-to-four classes of preventative treatments.

The data showed fremanezumab's superiority to placebo across all primary and secondary endpoints.

The study will also appear in the print edition.

AJOVY was approved in the U.S. in September 2018 and in Europe in April 2019.