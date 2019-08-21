American Airlines settles mail delivery case with DOJ

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) says it will pay $22M to settle allegations by the Department of Justice that it falsely reported the times it transferred possession of U.S. mail to foreign postal administrations or other intended recipients as part of a service contract with the USPS.

"The allegations focused on conduct that was remedied years ago, and we have invested in new equipment and procedures to ensure that we are in full compliance with our commitments," reads an American statement.