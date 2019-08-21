Fed has lost control - Jeff Gundlach

Stop parsing the details, says Jeff Gundlach. The Fed Funds rate is the biggest number across the entire yield cure - "What else do you need to call it an inversion," he asks.

Jay Powell "can’t put a back-to-back consistent message together," says Gundlach, reminding of the Fed chair's "mid-cycle adjustment" boner following July's rate cut.

Powell is keynoting the Jackson Hole conference on Friday, and is expected to signal another rate cut coming next month.

Broad fixed-income ETFs of interest: AGG, BND, PTY, BOND, RCS, BTZ, DBL, PCM, SCHZ, BHK, SPAB, JHI