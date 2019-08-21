Kashkari says Fed should use forward guidance now - FT

One of the arguments for not cutting interest rates now is that the Fed will have less room to cut when the economy does deteriorate.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, though, points out that the Fed has another tool that should be used before the economy sours -- forward guidance.

The Fed can influence long-term rates by giving guidance about the future path of their short-term equivalents, he writes in the Financial Times.

"The firmer the Fed’s commitment, the more influence it can have," Kashkari said.

Though conventional wisdom says that a central bank should only use forward guidance once interest rates are cut to zero, Kashkari contends that that could be seen as a sign of weakness.

"If the global economy continues to weaken and the trade war between the U.S. and China intensifies, the Fed could find itself cutting rates aggressively. It would be better to deploy guidance now in an effort to avoid hitting zero," he writes.

The 10-year Treasury is down this morning, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.587%.

Kashkari isn't a voting member of the Fed's monetary policy-setting committee this year.