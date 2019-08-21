Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF
- Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) says it signed a preliminary agreement setting the terms and conditions for YPF's transfer of a 50% share in Argentina's largest offshore block, CAN 100, as part of a collaboration between the two companies.
- The CAN 100 block comprises an area of 15K sq. km and is the largest block in the North Argentinian Basin.
EQNR and YPF also are partners in two other offshore blocks in the basin, CAN 102 and CAN 114, as well as in the onshore Bajo del Toro exploration block in the Neuquen province, which covers part of the huge Vaca Muerta shale play.