Mid-stage study underway for Aimmune egg allergy candidate

The first patient has been randomized in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Aimmune Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:AIMT) AR201 for the oral treatment of egg allergy which affects ~6M people worldwide.

Target enrollment is ~84 subjects across ~15 sites in the U.S. The primary endpoint is the proportion of treated participants who tolerate a single dose of at least 1,000 mg of dried egg white protein with no more than mild allergy symptoms compared to placebo at months 9-12. The estimated completion date is March 2021.