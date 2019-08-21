Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries

Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund reported portfolio valuing $9.48B as of 30th June 2019, up 1% Q/Q.

The fund's investment in Procter and Gamble (NYSE:PG) peaked to 42.4%, up from 40.9% in the last quarter.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) makes up 17.7% of the fund holdings, up from 16.6% in Q1.

They shed holdings in PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) by 29.4%, bringing the total number of shares to 4.22B with a market value of $493.1M. PPG makes up 5.2% of the fund's total holdings, down from 7.2% in the last quarter.

The fund reduced its holding in nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) to 3.6% from 5.1% in the prior quarter.

Trian Fund invested 1.6% of its capital in Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) with the market value of $148.44M. They bought an activist stake of 4.5% in LeggMason, following which Trian's Peltz and Garden were inducted into the board.