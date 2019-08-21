Fitbit +8% on Singapore supply agreement

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) +8.1% announces a deal with Singapore's government to supply fitness trackers through its Fitbit Inspire program, which launched earlier this year for employers and insurance plans.

Customers get the device for free but commit to spending $10/month for a year to receive premium service, including health tips and coaching.

While specific financial terms weren't provided, FIT says the Singapore deal is material to 2019 revenues and will represent more than 5% of the Health Solutions unit, which Fitbit expects to generate about $100M in FY19 revenue.

The initial rollout will include "hundreds of thousands" of consumers. FIT hopes to eventually reach up to 1M people or about 20% of the total population.