Goldman Sachs seeks majority stake in Chinese JV - FT

Goldman Sachs applies to take a majority stake in a securities joint venture in China, a move that will take the U.S. investment bank closer to its goal of sole ownership of venture, the Financial Times reports.

It's the latest multinational bank to take the opportunity to increase its stake as China opens up its financial sector to more foreign companies. In December, UBS became the first to receive approval from Chinese officials to boost its ownership of Beijing UBS Securities to 51% from 24.99%.

Goldman has a 33% stake of Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities, its joint venture in China that was started in 2004.

Other companies that have submitted applications to take majority stakes in their securities JVs are Credit Suisse, JPMorgan, and Nomura.