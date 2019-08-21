Iamgold cuts 325 Suriname contractors after illegal miner's death

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) says it is laying off 325 contractors from its Rosebel gold mine in Suriname in the wake of the death of an illegal miner at the site.

IAG said earlier this month it had suspended operations at Rosebel after an illegal miner gained access to the site and died following an incident with police.

The company continues to process stockpiled material at its mill but has lowered its full-year production guidance to 765K-810K oz. of gold, partly due to reduced output at Rosebel.