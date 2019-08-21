Capstone details long-term service contracts
Aug. 21, 2019 9:05 AM ETCapstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN)CGRNBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor1 Comment
- E-Finity Distributed Generation, Capstone's (NASDAQ:CPST) exclusive distributor for the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S., and the Caribbean, has signed Factory Protection Plan long-term service contracts covering 1.7 MWs of microturbines in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions in the Appalachian Basin.
- This large oil and gas end-use customer of Capstone microturbine energy systems had already placed 3.2 MWs under FPP service contracts in June 2019 and now has their entire fleet of 4.9 MWs operating in the Appalachian Basin covered under Capstone’s industry-leading FPP product.