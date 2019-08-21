Oppenheimer sees bumpier road for Ulta Beauty

Oppenheimer keeps Ultra Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) slotted as a top pick ahead of next week's earnings report, but dials up some short-term caution.

"We overall expect another strong quarter of market share gains, but again see less upside due in large part to continued challenges in the broader makeup category," writes analyst Rupesh Parikh.

"We reiterate our Q2 comp forecast of 6.5%, slightly below a Street figure of 6.6%. We overall expect a bumpier road for ULTA shares from here, given current negative investor sentiment toward retail names, upcoming difficult comparisons, and typical December challenges for the shares," he adds.

Oppenheimer's positive view on ULTA stands in contrast to the sell-side consensus Neutral rating and Quant Rating of Neutral.