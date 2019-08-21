Vistra Energy to close four Illinois power plants

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) says it will retire four coal-fired power plants in Illinois in order to meet recently approved revisions to pollution standards imposed by the Illinois Pollution Control Board.

The revised rule requires the company to permanently shut down 2K MW of capacity from the eight Multi-Pollutant Standard group of plants by the end of the year, pending approval by grid operators and regulators.

VST says its entire downstate fleet was "at risk of near imminent retirement" if not for the rule changes.

The four affected plants are the Coffeen Power Plant, Duck Creek Power Plant (in Canton), Havana Power Plant and Hennepin Power Plant.

The move will result in the elimination of 300 jobs across the four plant sites.