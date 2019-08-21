JMP cuts Cree on China woes

JMP Securities downgrades Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform after yesterday's Q4 beats with downside guidance.

Analyst Joseph Osha says the business looks "softer for longer" due to the China-related issues, but sees "no identifiable changes to Cree’s strong competitive position."

The analyst notes that Cree might need to change its supply chain, changes that "rarely work themselves out in only two quarters."

More action: Piper Jaffray maintains a Neutral rating and lowers its price target from $60 to $57.