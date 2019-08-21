A380 engine checks likely to be ordered

Investigators probing a mid-air engine explosion on an Air France A380 in 2017 are studying a possible manufacturing flaw with a key part in a move likely to trigger checks on dozens of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) superjumbos worldwide, Reuters reports.

The titanium part is the centerpiece of a 3-meter-wide fan on engines built for the world's largest airliner by Engine Alliance, co-owned by General Electric (GE +0.1% ) and Pratt & Whitney (UTX +0.8% ).

Engine Alliance is expected to order checks for any microscopic flaws on similar parts in its engines, which power some 60% of the 237 A380s in service.