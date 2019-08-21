Whole Foods CEO processes plant-based meat wave

Whole Foods (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO John Mackey isn't convinced that plant-based meat products land on the healthy side of the equation as he calls them "super, highly-processed" foods.

Mackey didn't name Beyond Meat (BYND -1.1% ) in his criticism, but Whole Foods gave the plant-based meat start-up one of its first major deals back in 2013. The exec does believe that plant-based food production is better for the environment than meat production.

Mackey's observations aren't unique. Some dietitians have stated that traditional beef burgers have the same amount of sodium and saturated fat as plant-based burgers.

The debate over the health benefits of plant-based burgers is relevant to Impossible Foods (IMPSBL) as well.