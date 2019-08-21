Tegna details deal approach from Apollo

Tegna (TGNA -4.3% ) is shedding some light on the news that Apollo Global Management (APO +0.8% ) had approached the company with a deal, a report that drove Tegna shares 10.2% higher on Friday.

The broadcaster says it got a letter from Apollo in late February suggesting interest in an acquisition without specifying price.

In June, Tegna says, Apollo had a different proposal: to combine Tegna with broadcasting assets that Apollo was in process of buying, in a deal that wouldn't result in a change of control of Tegna.

"Tegna does not intend to update this disclosure," the company says.