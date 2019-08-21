Early-stage study underway for MyoKardia's MYK-224

The first participants have been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating MyoKardia's (MYOK +0.5% ) MYK-224 for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a common heart condition in which the cardiac muscle cells enlarge causing the walls of the ventricles to thicken compromising the ability of the heart to pump blood. It can cause cardiac arrest in young people (instances involving athletes routinely appear in the press).

This study will assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MYK-224 in healthy volunteers. Topline data should be available in mid-2020.

Small molecule MYK-224 is designed to address excesses in a biochemical process called the myosin-actin cross-bridge cycle which drives muscle contraction. The company says it preserves the advantages of lead drug mavacamten but features a shorter half-life that may reduce the time to achieve steady state and provide dosing flexibility.