Stocks helped higher by upbeat earnings from Target, Lowe’s

Stocks are off to a strong start, as investor sentiment gets a boost from impressive quarterly results at Target and Lowe's that help ease worries about a possible U.S. economic slowdown; Dow and S&P both +0.9% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

Target +16.7% after posting better than expected Q2 earnings and same-store sales as well as raised FY 2020 guidance, and Lowe's +10.1% following its easy Q2 earnings beat.

Meanwhile Pres. Trump continues his assault on the Federal Reserve, saying the economy is healthy with the Fed the only thing holding back growth and likening Chairman Powell to "a golfer who can't putt."

European bourses enjoy solid gains, with France's CAC +1.7% , Germany's DAX +1.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

U.S. Treasury prices are modestly lower, sending the two-year and 10-year yields up 3 bps each to 1.54% and 1.59%, respectively;

U.S. WTI crude oil +1.5% to $56.99/bbl.

The Fed will release the minutes from its July policy meeting at 2 p.m. ET.

Also still ahead: existing home sales