J&J to hear judgement in OK opioid case Monday

Oklahoma district court judge Thad Balkman has ordered representatives of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.9% ) and unit Janssen Pharmaceutical to appear in court on Monday, August 26, at 3:00 pm CT to hear his ruling on the state's $17.5B opioid epidemic lawsuit filed by the state AG's office.

The companies are the only remaining defendants in the case. OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma settled in March for $270M followed by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA +2.5% ) in May for $85M.

Opioid makers and distributors still face thousands of lawsuits related to their role in the U.S. opioid crisis.