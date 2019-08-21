Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety

Strong earnings reports from Target (TGT +17.7% ) and Lowe's (LOW +9.9% ) have swatted away some investors fears over the beginning of a recession in the U.S.

Notable gainers today off the positive tone from Target and Lowe's include Best Buy (BBY +3% ), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +5.2% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +4.7% ), Office Depot (ODP +3.5% ), Signet Jewelers (SIG +3.6% ), Floor & Decor (FND +3.7% ), Lumber Liquidators (LL +4.3% ), Express (EXPR +4.1% ), Party City (PRTY +3.3% ), Tilly's (TLYS +3.4% ) and Burlington Stores (BURL +1% ).