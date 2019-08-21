Big-box retailers erase some recession anxiety

Strong earnings reports from Target (TGT +17.7%) and Lowe's (LOW +9.9%) have swatted away some investors fears over the beginning of a recession in the U.S.
Notable gainers today off the positive tone from Target and Lowe's include Best Buy (BBY +3%), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY +5.2%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF +4.7%), Office Depot (ODP +3.5%), Signet Jewelers (SIG +3.6%), Floor & Decor (FND +3.7%), Lumber Liquidators (LL +4.3%), Express (EXPR +4.1%), Party City (PRTY +3.3%), Tilly's (TLYS +3.4%) and Burlington Stores (BURL +1%).
SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) is up 1.65% to outpace the broad market.
