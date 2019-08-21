Rosneft's Q2 profit cut down by tainted oil crisis

Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) says Q2 net profit fell 15% Y/Y to 194B rubles (~$3B) from 228B rubles in the year-ago quarter, hurt by lower prices and weak oil production due to the Russian crude contamination crisis.

Rosneft, which accounts for more than 40% of Russia's oil production, said this week that its Q2 oil production edged 0.3% higher Y/Y to 4.62M bbl/day but fell nearly 3% from Q1 due to the tainted oil, when oil transported to Europe via the Druzhba pipeline was contaminated by chlorides.

Q2 revenues totaled 2.1T rubles, flat from a year ago, while EBITDA was 515B rubles, down from 565B rubles in the year-ago quarter.

However, Rosneft declared an H1 dividend of 15.34 rubles/share, or 50% of the company's net profit.

Rosneft also says Venezuela's PDVSA reduced its outstanding debt to the company to $1.1B by the end of Q2 from $1.8B as of the end of Q1.