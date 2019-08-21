Raven announces product line expansion

Raven Industries' (RAVN +1% ) new VSN visual guidance system uses state-of-the-art image sensor and processing technologies to deliver quick response and better control, helping ag retailers and growers boost their efficiency.

VSN maintains row guidance at industry-required spraying speeds - from the time when crops are just a few inches post-emerge up to a nearly full canopy - without the use of mechanical feelers.

The enhanced machine control and simpler operation results in less crop damage and more acres covered each day, ultimately delivering greater profits through superior application efficiency and improved yield.