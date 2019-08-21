More on Nordson's Q3 results

Nordson (NDSN -0.5% ) reported Q3 revenue declined of 3.7% Y/Y to $559.75M, reflecting decrease of 2% organic volume and a decrease of 2% related to the unfavorable effects of currency translation.

Sales by segments: Adhesive dispensing systems $248.98M (+1.7% Y/Y); Advanced technology systems $253.1M (-5.1% Y/Y); and Industrial coating systems $57.57M (-17.5% Y/Y).

Q3 Operating margin declined by 40 bps to 23.3%.

Adj. EBITDA was $158.52M (-3% Y/Y); and margin improved by 20 bps to 28.3%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $74.52M, compared to $130.62M a year ago.

Q3 Adj. Free cash flow before dividends was $55.32M, compare to $117.76M a year ago.

Backlog for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was $431M (+3% Y/Y).

Company says Q3 was weaker than expected, primarily impacted by the ongoing uncertainty related to the international trade dispute and its effect on customer investments.

FY19 Outlook: Company now expects flat to modest organic sales growth and unfavorable foreign currency effects of approximately 2% on sales as compared to the prior year.

