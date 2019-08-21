More on RYB Education Q2 results

RYB Education (RYB) reports Q2 revenue growth of 12.8% Y/Y to $53.55M.

Service revenues increased by 10.2% Y/Y to $48.2M & product revenues increased by 38.5% Y/Y to $5.4M.

Gross margin declined 1,120 bps to 22.3%, due to the increase in staff compensation and operating costs at the directly operated facilities and decrease in franchise services revenue.

Adj. EBITDA margin declined 873 bps to 17.2%.

Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 30,478 (+28.8% Y/Y).

Cash used in operating activities was $2.9M (-72.6% Y/Y).

Total cash and equivalents of $80.7M, the decrease was due to payment for acquisition and other investments activities as well as share repurchase executed.

Q3 Outlook: Net revenues of $45.5-47M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~29%-33%.

2019 Outlook: Net revenues of $195.5-203.5M, representing a Y/Y increase of ~25%-30%.

Previously: RYB Education EPS beats by $0.03 (Aug. 21 2019)