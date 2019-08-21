Tesla -2% as new EV competition highlighted

Shares of Tesla (TSLA -1.8%) are having a rough day after Bernstein warns that Model S and Model X sales are being negatively impacted by new EV competition from Jaguar and Audi.
New models like the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace have entered a luxury EV market that is only showing modest overall growth.
Tesla is also feeling a little bit of heat after Walmart sued the company over a breach of contract for solar panels that allegedly caught fire.
Tesla traded at a session low of $220.08 earlier.
