Tesla -2% as new EV competition highlighted

Shares of Tesla (TSLA -1.8% ) are having a rough day after Bernstein warns that Model S and Model X sales are being negatively impacted by new EV competition from Jaguar and Audi.

New models like the Audi E-Tron and the Jaguar I-Pace have entered a luxury EV market that is only showing modest overall growth.

Tesla is also feeling a little bit of heat after Walmart sued the company over a breach of contract for solar panels that allegedly caught fire.

Tesla traded at a session low of $220.08 earlier.