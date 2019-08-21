TFF Pharmaceuticals files for $22M IPO

TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) has filed a prospectus for its IPO of 4.4M common shares at $5 per share, expected to yield gross proceeds of $22M.

The Austin, TX-based biopharmaceutical firm develops medicines based on its Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform which, it says, improves the solubility of poorly water-soluble drugs.

Pipeline candidates include TFF Vori, an inhaled dry powder drug for invasive pulmonary aspergillosis and TFF Tac-Lac, an inhaled dry powder formulation of the immunosuppressive med tacrolimus (marketed in injectable and oral formulations as PROGRAF by Astellas Pharma).

2019 Financials (6 mo.): Net Loss: ($4.4M); Cash Consumption: ($3.8M).