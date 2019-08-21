Goldman woos Saudi Aramco to vie for IPO role - FT

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ) charms its way into contention for a role in Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) planned stock market listing, after months of wooing by top executives, including former Trump administration official Dina Powell, the Financial Times reports, citing several people briefed on the matter.

A person close to Goldman emphasizes that the progress made by the Wall Street bank in Saudi Arabia was through a team effort, which included Goldman CEO David Solomon traveling to the kingdom this year.

Goldman is doing some preparatory work for the Saudi Aramco offering, before it makes its formal pitch, FT reports, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Goldman had a role as bookrunner for Saudi Aramco's bond offering has has been involved in sovereign issuance.

