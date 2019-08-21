Glencore's McArthur River mine extension plan approved

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) is approved to start work on its plans to extend mining operations at McArthur River in Australia's Northern Territory until 2048.

Glencore's project would see open pit mining continue at McArthur River until 2037, when a redesign of the Northern Overburden Emplacement Facility would be undertaken to store waste rock and manage geochemistry, and during 2038-47 Glencore would re-process tailings at McArthur River, with the re-processed tailings to be placed in the open cut void overlaying waste rock.

The Northern Land Council says the approval is the latest example of traditional owners and Aboriginal people living in the area being ignored.