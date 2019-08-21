Wix's bear warns on fundamentals

Rosenblatt analyst Mark Zgutowicz says Wix (WIX +1.7% ) is facing deteriorating fundamentals, including an increasing customer churn and decreasing conversion rate.

Key quote: "While recent price increases have enabled a relatively soft landing to CY19 guided net sub add decline of -35% to -40% y/y, we suspect it will be short-lived."

Rosenblatt expects premium subscribers and collections to miss consensus estimates in 2020.

The firm maintains its Sell rating and raises its target from $84 to $93, which is still the Street-low target.

Wix has an Outperform average Sell Side rating with Rosenblatt as the only bear versus 14 Buy-equivalent ratings.