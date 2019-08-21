Re/Max gains a bull as earnings outlook 'de-risked'

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) gains 1.6% after Craig-Hallum analyst Bradley Berning upgrades the stock to buy from hold as housing market weakness should abate in the near term, valuation is attractive, and earnings outlook looks safer.

Earnings expectations “have been de-risked for our prior concerns about competition for agents,” Berning writes in a note.

Boosts price target to $35 from $30, implying 31% upside potential to Tuesday's close; average price target is $32.57.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Hold (1 Buy, 2 Outperform, 5 Hold, 1 Underperform).