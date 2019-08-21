Kroger expands test concept with Walgreens

Kroger (KR +0.9% ) says it will expand the Express store-within-a-store pilot to another 35 Walgreens locations in Tennessee this fall.

The assortment at the Express shops could include fresh meat, produce and dairy, frozen foods, shelf-stable products and Home Chef meal solutions to provide customers with a fill-in grocery shopping experience.

"With the latest expansion, Kroger is building on its brand strength in grocery, in particular with its store brands, which now span several lines and account for more than 30% of the company's sales," writes GroceryDive's Jeff Wells.