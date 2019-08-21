More on Iluka Resources 1H results

Iluka Resources (OTC:ILKAF) reported an 8.8% increase in 1H net profit to A$137.2M on the back of higher sales prices and increased royalty revenues.

However, mineral sands revenue declined by 10.1%, to A$545.6M, on 31% lower zircon sales volumes to 302k affected by trade and geopolitical tensions impacting sentiment in key markets.

Sales of high grade titanium dioxide feedstock were 169k tonnes compared to production of 164k tonnes, with sales constrained by production volumes.

Underlying mineral sands EBITDA also declined by 6.7% to A$232.7M

Weighted average received Zircon Premium and Zircon Standard price was U$1,522/tonne, up 19% Y/Y

