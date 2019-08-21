Okta +4% on Cowen's bullish initiation

Cowen starts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) at Outperform with a $150 target, slightly below the Street-high $155.

Analyst Nick Yako calls Okta "a unique investment opportunity" that offers a way to gain exposure to both Cloud and cloud-based security.

Yako expects Okta to hit its goal of 30%+ revenue growth through FY24 while achieving 20%+ FCF margins.

Okta will report earnings on August 28. Consensus estimates have $131.21M in revenue with a $0.10 loss per share.