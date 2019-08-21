DPW Holdings unit offers notes with 14% interest for limited time

DPW Holdings' (NYSEMKT:DPW) Digital Power Lending unit seeks to raise up to $8M through an offering of 3-year promissory notes on DPW's MonthlyInterest.com fintech portal.

The notes will carry an interest rate of 14% if the note is executed by Nov. 13, 2019; after that date, the notes will accrue interest at 12% for the full 36-month term of the note.

DPL is offering the notes to support certain direct or indirect DPW subsidiaries to fulfill their customer order backlog of $43.9M, primarily related to long-term and often sole-sourced defense contracts.

DPW falls 1.4% after sliding 25% yesterday. The shares had more than doubled to close at $4.80 per share on Monday.

