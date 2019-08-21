MSG Networks -13.4% after Q4 miss

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) has slid 13.4% today, tagging a six-year low, after fiscal Q4 earnings where it missed on top and bottom lines and logged a heavy drop in subscribers.

Revenues dipped 1.8% to $168.4M, and operating income fell 13%, to $70.2M (adjusted operating income fell 11% to $76.4M).

Affiliation revenue fell by $3.3M mainly due to a drop in subscribers of more than 6.5%. Ad revenues rose $0.9M, mainly due to higher sales from live sports telecasts.

Net income dropped 9%, to $41.2M, amid higher expenses in rights fees, as well as a 33% jump in selling, general and administrative costs.

Cash and equivalents were $226.4M as of June 30, up from a year-ago $205.3M.

