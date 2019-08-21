Bunge CEO aims for full optimization in place by mid-2020

Bunge (BG +0.6% ) expects to have most of its major turnaround initiatives completed by the middle of next year, CEO Greg Heckman tells Bloomberg in his first interview since taking the helm at the company in January.

The CEO says plans to move company headquarters to St. Louis from White Plains, N.Y., are more than a mere cost-cutting measure, given the Missouri city's strong agricultural ties, and is part of his push to defend margins amid fast-changing policies and markets.

Heckman says his moves are made with an eye toward having the company execute with more simplicity and transparency going forward, which he says will drive performance and shareholder value.