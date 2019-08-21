Canadian Imperial Bank Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is C$3.06 (-0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$4.69B (+3.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.