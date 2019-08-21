Sharps Compliance up 12% post Q4 results beats

Sharps Compliance (SMED +12.1% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 23.2% Y/Y to $12.2M, with customer billing of $12.7M (+31% Y/Y).

Billings by solutions: Mailbacks $6.82M (+33.4% Y/Y); Route-Based Pickup $2.56M (+27.4% Y/Y); Unused Medications $2.24M (+41.4% Y/Y); Third Party Treatment $84k (+10.5% Y/Y) and Other $1.01M (+6.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin improved by 230 bps to 32%; and operating margin recovered by 545 bps to 4.7%.

Q4 EBITDA was $998k (+222.9% Y/Y); and margin improved by 508 bps to 8.2%.

SG&A increased ~10.5% to $3.1M ; and but as a percentage of revenue 26% down from 28% a year ago.

Cash was $4.5M at June 30, 2019, down from the cash level of $5.2M at June 30, 2018.

